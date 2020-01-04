Thomas Truax

Thomas E. Truax, age 73, of Eagan, passed away on Dec. 31, 2019.
Tom graduated from John Marshall High School and went on to get his master's degree in mathematics from the University of Minnesota. He worked for Control Data and Blue Cross Blue Shield as a Systems Analyst, or some title just as impressive. After Tom retired, he began tutoring students of all ages and abilities in math.
Tom played piano by ear, was an avid golfer, patent holder, commodities trader, cribbage player and Sudoku master. His wonderful sense of humor can be found in his daily emails to those who shared his sense of the absurd. Tom did things his way or no way, we loved him dearly and our lives will not be the same without his beautiful laugh and smile. He loved his children and their spouses, his grandchildren, his brothers and sisters and his friends.
Tom is preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Mildred, and brother, Terry. He is survived by children, Traci Wright, Tara (Robert) Truax-Newhouse and Thane (Vicki) Truax; grandchildren, Halea, Trevor, Jordan, Justin, Trae and Tristen; special friend, Bev Masterson; siblings, Marcia (Don) Hanson, Ty (Nancy) Truax and Shelly Hewlett; also by other relatives and friends.
Funeral Service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9 at the White Funeral Home, 14560 Pennock Ave., Apple Valley (952-432-2001) with visitation starting at 9:30 a.m. Interment will be at Grandview Cemetery, Rochester. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be donated to the Mayo Clinic Oncology Department.
