Todd Eliot Selstad, 57, of Overland Park, Kan., passed away on Jan. 2, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He left us much too early and our gentle giant will be sorely missed by family, friends and coworkers.
Todd was born Oct. 28, 1962, and grew up in southern Minnesota. He received a bachelor's degree in business in 1985 from Winona State University. Todd moved to Victorville, Calif., and retired from Yellow/Roadway after 25 years at various locations and then went on to work in fleet and safety for Beacon Roofing in Kansas City, Kan.
Todd married Holly Elmblad in 1980 and delighted in being a husband and father to daughter, Kirsten, and son, Zachary. He was a strong and loving family man, a life-long Vikings fan and a lover of the outdoors.
Todd always had a smile and an outgoing disposition. He kept long-term friends and made new ones. His coworkers had high praise for his abilities and delighted in his sense of humor.
His maternal grandparents, Pat and Mildred Selstad, delighted in him and preceded him in death in 1985 and 1986. Their farm was a favorite place for him to visit.
Todd is survived by his wife and children; his mother, Ramona Selstad of Rochester; his uncle, Ronald Selstad, and family of Golden, Colo.; and aunt, Shirley Johnson, and family of Blooming Prairie; and recently discovered half brother, Derek Willow of Faribault.
A funeral service was held Jan. 9 in Kansas and a memorial service is planned to be held in June at the Selstad family farm near Blooming Prairie for his friends and family who were unable to attend his funeral.