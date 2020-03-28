Our brother, Tony, is gone. He died peacefully in his sleep from natural causes on Monday, March 9, 2020. He was 65.
Tony lived two lives. His first 32 years were spent as a carefree American boy and young man with a twinkle in his eye and a zest for life. He was a good student, excelled in sports, and played in the Odds and Ends rock band. With dashing good looks and a devil-may-care attitude, he was a guy's guy and fun to be around. Although a welcome addition to any sports team, his real love was skiing. He took many trips to ski destinations in Colorado, Wyoming, and Utah, where he was known as a fast and fearless downhill skier. He attended the University of Colorado, Boulder, and remained for a MBA, eventually joining his family's broadcasting business as a salesman in Rapid City, S.D.
It was there, in his 33rd year, that Tony was involved in a car accident that left him with a brain injury and paralysis from the chest down. His life changed drastically. From the big things, his life now revolved around little ones: transferring to and from a wheelchair, minding his hygiene, trying to keep his spirits up. His will and toughness prevailed and he was able to find ways to keep engaged and live 33 years more. He became a duplicate bridge player, played in sports leagues for the handicapped, kept up to date with goings on in the world. He was a warrior and a dear person. He will be sorely missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Shirley Gentling of Rochester, and by his niece and goddaughter, Darcy Gentling of Northfield. He is survived by his siblings, Greg Gentling (Sharon) of Rochester, Cindy Gentling of Minneapolis, Gail Gentling (Tim Thorstenson) of Albuquerque, N.M., and Steve Gentling (Michelle) of Lexington, Mass.; nieces, Anne Redalen Fraser (Nathan), Ellie Berglund, Sasha Gentling, Maren Thorstenson, Karli Thorstenson and Sheldon Gentling; and by grandnephews, Elliot, Rhys, Patrick Redalen Fraser and AJ Lougee.
A memorial will be held at a later date.