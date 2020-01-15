Tony Pressnall, 72, died peacefully at home in Rochester on Jan. 9 after a brief illness.
Tony was born Gregory Thomas Pressnall to Dick and Dorothy Pressnall in Rochester on Aug. 19, 1947. One parent wanted to name him Gregory and the other, Anthony. They named him Gregory, brought him home and called him Tony. He attended St. Francis, Central and John Marshall schools. On Feb. 2, 1968, he married Judy Hessig and they were about to celebrate their 52nd anniversary. Tony worked for Pepsi Cola for over 25 years. He was co-owner of Three Rivers Tree Service and worked in Information Technology at Mayo Clinic until retirement.
Tony was an avid gardener, hunter, fisherman and wildlife and antique collector. He supported Ducks Unlimited and Pheasant's Forever and enjoyed many hunting and fishing trips with family and friends. He loved his family, friends, flowers, antiques and an occasional trip to the casino.
Tony is survived by his wife, Judy; two sons, Jeffrey and Scott of Rochester; five grandchildren, Nikita Dolan and Benjamin, Gavin, Anthony and Nadia Pressnall; one sister, Mary Quarve; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Matt and Andy Pressnall; two sisters, Patty and Ann Pressnall Swee; and one nephew, Jim Hessig.
To honor his wishes, his body was donated to Mayo Clinic and a private family service will be held in the future.