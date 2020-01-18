Trevor M. Boysen, age 24, died tragically on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, in Rochester.
Trevor Michael Boysen was born Jan. 24, 1995, in Rochester, the son of Kimberly (Murphy) Ekic and Corey Boysen. He grew up in Rochester and attended Rochester Public Schools. Trevor loved saltwater fish tanks and fast cars, especially Nissans. Trevor loved making music and he was aspiring to be a rap artist. Trevor was a loving and devoted father. He loved to make people smile and he always had a smile on his face.
He is survived by his mother, Kim (Nermin) Ekic of Vohburg, Germany; father, Corey (Lovie) Boysen of Rochester; his son, Brody Boysen, and Brody's mother, Talia Radke; siblings, Mason, Desiree, Covie and Hunter Boysen, Christian Murphy and Nadira Ekic; maternal grandfather, Michael (Missy) Murphy of Kasson; maternal grandmother, Deb Helberg of Faribault; paternal grandmother, Linda Weatherly of Mantorville; and extended family.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Duane Fuller, and cousin, Zachary Woodward.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes, 5421 Royal Place NW, Rochester, MN 55901. Visitation will be held 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes and one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery, Rochester.
