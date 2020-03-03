Tyler Scott Malcomson, 26, of Rochester, passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 28, 2020.
Tyler was born on June 25, 1993, in Houston, Texas to Diane and David Malcomson. He was a 2014 graduate of Mayo High School.
Tyler enjoyed people and listening to music. He had a gentle and uncomplaining spirit and enjoyed visits with friends and family.
Tyler is survived by his parents, David and Diane of Rochester; a brother, Zane(Kerrie); a sister, Rayna; a paternal grandmother, Vivian; a niece, Kenedy; and a nephew, Karter.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14 at Oasis Church, 3819 18th Ave. NW, Rochester.