Verlyn Marie Bruns, 83, of Rochester, passed peacefully in her home, in the loving company of family on Feb. 24.
Verlyn touched many lives during the 58 years that she lived, worked and raised her family in Rochester. Her unique, caring approach to teaching helped shape the lives of countless children during her many years of service in the Rochester Catholic Schools. Her quiet dedication to the arts was the thread which bound many a successful theater production during her Joe Sadie award winning years of selfless service. Yet perhaps her greatest gift was the sharing of her immense capacity for love with Duane, her husband of 61 years, with Mary, Jeffrey and Timothy, her children, with Amanda, Joseph and Caiden, her grandchildren. Her children-in-law, Patrick, Danette and Duane, her sister, Frances, and a host of family extensions around the world also knew this love. But we all knew that we had to share her with the world, for anyone who came into her life quickly became a part of her family of love. She will be joyfully remembered by all who knew her.
A sacred Mass will be held in her honor 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21 at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Rochester, followed by a celebratory luncheon and time of sharing in McCarthy Hall at noon.