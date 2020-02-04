Vicki Lynn (McIntosh) Strain, 62, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Seasons Hospice in Rochester, with her family by her side.
Vicki was born in Rochester on June 26, 1957, to Richard and Bernice McIntosh. Vicki married David Strain on Sept. 11, 1976. She worked at Crawford & Company years ago and was currently employed at Clements Chevrolet in Rochester.
Vicki enjoyed fishing, watching baseball and hockey games, working in her flower beds, four-wheeling, and listening to Dave play his guitar. Most of all, Vicki enjoyed spending time with her children, Kelly and Jim, and her four grandsons, Brady, Cody, Kyson and Bowen.
Vicki is survived by her husband, Dave; her children, Kelly (Dane) Ahlstrom, and Jim (Shelby) Strain; four grandsons, Brady and Cody Ahlstrom and Kyson and Bowen Strain, all of Rochester. She is also survived by her sister, Deb (Art) Pacheco of Lake City, Fla., and three nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A Memorial Service for Vicki will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6 in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home, 1105 12th St. SE, with Rev. Lester Horntvedt officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com.