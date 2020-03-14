Vincent P. Fryer, age 89, of International Falls, died peacefully in his home in Mount Vernon, Wash., March 9, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Mabel (Alexander) and S. Smith Fryer; brothers, Lyle Vincent Fryer of Rochester, and Joseph B. Fryer of New Orleans.
Mr. Fryer was a graduate of Hawthorne School, Rochester Junior and Senior High School, the University of Minnesota, and Universities of Oregon and Idaho. He taught high school Spanish at Mt. Vernon High School as well as English.
He was a longtime member of the American Theater Organ Society, a 35-year member of the Eagles, Washington International Education Association, and American Teachers of Spanish and Portuguese Association. His passion was playing theater and church organ for various groups.
He is survived by his nieces and nephews, Susan Fryer, Ann Grimmett, Catherine Gray, Beth Wallace, Scott Fryer, Debbie Boyle, Jospeh A. Fryer, Teresa Trauth, Janet McAllister and Paul Fryer.
You may offer Mr. Fryer's family your condolences and share memories online at www.kernfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of Kern Funeral Home.