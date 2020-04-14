Vincent Jerome McCoy, 67, of Rochester, died unexpectedly Sunday, April 12, 2020, in his home.
Vince was born Nov. 23, 1952, in Rochester to Leonard and Mary (Coleman) McCoy. He graduated from Lourdes High School in 1971 and grew up as a member of St. Pius Parish. Vince earned a bachelor's degree in business from the University of Minnesota. On June 13, 1981, he married Hila H. Snyder of Eden, N.Y., after meeting during their Peace Corps service in Swaziland.
Vince dedicated his career to serving in several positions at Channel One Food Bank for 30 years and retired in 2018.
Vince was a certified master gardener and loved growing vegetables to share with his loved ones. Vince enjoyed his many trips to the BWCA with his life long friends.
Vince was a dedicated member of the Greater Rochester Rotary Club for over 20 years. He exemplified Rotary's four-way test in all of his interactions, those being: is it the truth, is it fair to all concerned, does it build goodwill and better friendships, and is it beneficial to all concerned.
He is survived by his wife, Dr. Hila McCoy; son, Jack McCoy (Shannon Murphy); daughter, Mary McCoy (Chris Olofson); brother, Dan (Rita) McCoy of Rochester; sister, Patricia Carr of Detroit; and many nieces and nephews.
Vince will be laid to rest alongside his parents and siblings, William McCoy and Helen McCoy, at Calvary Cemetery in Rochester.
Online condolences, photos and memories can be shared at www.gatheringus.com and mackenfuneralhome.com. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Channel One Food Bank, Rochester.