Vincent Marcus Berg Jr. died on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Seasons Hospice House in Rochester.
Vince, the youngest of six children, was born on Aug. 22, 1925, in Fertile, Minn., to Vincent and Oleana (Rud) Berg.
After graduation from Fertile High School in 1943, Vince enlisted in the United States Navy. He was deployed during WWII in the South Pacific aboard the USS-LST-742. Vince was proud of his service, and was one of the ship's last two surviving crew members.
Vince moved to Rochester in 1948, at the suggestion of a brother-in-law. He then began a long career in retail. This included stints at Thrifty Drug, Montgomery Ward, Sears, Dayton's, and Hanny's Men's Wear. In 1962, Vince, along with Paul Ryan, and Marvin Hannenberger, became a partner in Hanny's Men's Wear. Vince had a great business acumen and presided over the growth and success of Hanny's. Vince took great pride in the many former Hanny's employees that went on to successful careers.
Vince purchased a hobby farm in 1980, and it became his passion. He truly enjoyed mowing, working with his many tools, gardening, and keeping all his possessions organized. One of his favorite quotes was "I don't know what I would do without this farm."
Vince was preceded in death by his parents, brother, George, and sisters, Esther, Agnes, Laura and Valborg. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Dorothy; son, Tim (Brenda) Berg; daughters, Kristi (Robert) Olivera and Sara (George) Molstad; grandchildren, Marcus and Christian Olivera, George and Eleanor Berg; lifelong friends, John Hagen and Lou Vangalis; and his Hanny's family.
A graveside service will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Rochester. A Celebration of life will be held at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Mayo Foundation for Education and Research or Seasons Hospice of Rochester.
Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes is honored to be serving the Berg family. To leave a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.