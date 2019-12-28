Violet Hazel Gleason, age 88, of Austin, died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Comforcare Nursing Home in Austin.
She was born Sept. 5, 1931, at Grandview Hospital in La Crosse, Wis., to Arnold Henry Rogstad and Louise (Gjernes) Rogstad. Her parents lived and farmed around the Preston area. Violet attended country schools graduating from the 8th grade in Harmony in 1945, after which her parents quit farming and moved to Austin. In Austin, her dad worked for Hormel and Violet attended Austin High School, graduating in 1949. She worked at Kinsman Greenhouse, Woolworth's and Kresge's while in high school. After graduating, Violet worked for the telephone company as a telephone operator.
Violet married Robert R. Gleason on Oct. 22, 1950, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Austin and moved to the Gleason farm near Lyle. From this union three children were born, Steven, Sandra, and Susan.
Violet loved farming alongside her husband. She loved watching the crops grow and always enjoyed her favorite season, fall and harvest time. She also took pleasure in the animals that were raised on the farm -- chickens, pigs, cattle, and of course, the farm pets of many cats and dogs. Violet cooked many meals for family and hired men. She had a reputation of being a wonderful cook and baker.
Violet was active in her church, Our Savior's Lutheran, Lyle. Being a Christian was important to Violet and she looked forward to being with her Savior. She was a Sunday school teacher and participated in Ladies Aid and Circle. She was an adult leader of the Nevada 4-H club.
Violet enjoyed spending time with family. She was always excited to host family get-togethers and celebrations. She also spent time reading and shopping. Violet participated in bingo, cards, and attended music programs at Comforcare Nursing Home. She expressed kindness in many ways to the other residents that she lived with at Comforcare.
Violet is survived by her son, Steven (Cynthia) Gleason of Austin; daughter, Sandra (Keith) Groth of Stewartville; five grandchildren, Philip (Emily) Gleason of Tallahassee, Fla., Dr. Kara (Carl) Mould of Denver, Marjorie Gleason of Denver, Michelle (Ryan) Jones of Chicago, and Nicholas (Hannah) Groth of Beaver Dam, Wis.; two great-grandchildren, Elise and Anthony Mould of Denver; two step grandsons, Dominic Ciola of Minneapolis, and Louis (Nicole) Ciola of Austin, Texas; a sister, Lila Pietenpol of Chisago City; along with several nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Violet was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Robert; parents, Arnold and Louise; daughter, Susan; daughter-in-law, Janel (Bendtsen) Gleason; sister, Marie Schinke; brothers-in-law, Roy and Charles "Read" Gleason, Robert Shinke, and Kermit Pietenpol; and sisters-in-law, Harriet, Phyllis and Virginia Gleason.
Visitation for Violet will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Worlein Funeral Home in Austin. The funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Lyle, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor Scott Meyer will be officiating. Interment following the service at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Mona, Iowa. Services are pending with Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.
Violet's family would like to thank Mayo Clinic nurses and staff, Mayo Clinic Hospice Care, and Comforcare Nursing Home nurses and staff.