Virginia Lee, 82, of Red Wing, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at St. Crispin Living Community. She was born on Sept. 23, 1937, in Brookfield, Mo., to George and Grace (Edgar) Cleveland. She graduated from Hayfield High School in Hayfield. On Aug. 25, 1956, she was married to Arley Lee in Hayfield. They lived in Rochester, where she was employed at Methodist Hospital. In 1967, they moved to Red Wing, where she worked for Jostens for 27 years. Arley died on Nov. 1, 2012. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. She enjoyed bluegrass music, camping and her dogs.
She is survived by two children, Jacqueline DeEtte and Lawrence H.; one granddaughter, Kristine Virginia (John); two great-grandchildren, Colleen and Billy; and two sisters, Georgia Nelson and Geraldine Hodges. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband and one sister, Louise.
A service will be held at a later date. Private burial will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are by the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.