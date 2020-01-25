Virginia Marie (Renspie) McClary, 92, formerly of Austin, Minn., died Friday, Jan. 9, 2020, at her home in St. Peters, Mo.
Virginia was born in Clyde, Minn., to Delcie (Stevens) and Hugo Renspie on Jan. 1, 1928. She grew up in Spring Valley and St. Charles, graduating from Spring Valley High School. She married Wilfred (Bill) J. McClary in November 1945. They raised their daughters in Austin.
Virginia considered her most important work to be as wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker, but did enjoy her career with Sears. She also worked at the Ben Franklin store, Red Owl, and with her friend, Sharon, at the Tendermaid. Her greatest joys and accomplishments came with her family and her church. She was a Charter member of Fellowship United Methodist Church and was active in its ministry throughout its history. She was a leader and participant in the Women's Society. She also served a leadership role on the Administrative Board with the finance and pastor/parish relations committees.
Virginia loved to dance, enjoyed crossword puzzles and board games and playing cards. She enjoyed reading, working in her garden and doing yard work with her daughter, Linda, especially, raking their abundant leaves all fall. Spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the highlights of her life. She built a strong network of life-long friends and extended family in Austin and Southeast Minnesota.
Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, two brothers and two sisters. Survivors include her two daughters, Cheryle (Dale) Walker, Rapid City, S.D., and Linda Watkins, St. Peters, Mo.; four grandchildren, Tara (Brad) Arnold, Buffalo Grove, Ill., Autumn (Brian) Massey, Wildwood, Mo., Cory Walker, Houston, Texas, Eric Walker (Sara Merkle) Fountain Hills, Ariz.; four great-grandchildren, Anna and Isabelle Massey and Jillian and Seth Arnold; many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. April 4 at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary. Visitation will be one hour before the service. Interment will be in Grandview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Autism Speaks; First United Methodist Church, Austin; or Feed the Children.