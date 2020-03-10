Wandah Everly Nielsen, 82, of Hayfield, passed away on March 6, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus in Rochester.
Wandah was born on Aug. 20, 1937, the daughter of Oscar and Fern (Pederson) Hegna in Hayfield. She graduated from Hayfield High School. Wandah was united in marriage to Allan Nielsen on Nov. 20, 1955, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hayfield. She was a homemaker and later a Dietary Specialist at Field Crest Care Center. She also had cooked at Hayfield High School, Oaks Country Club and was known to be a fantastic cook at home. Wanda enjoyed baking, cooking, and her coffee talk with friends.
Wandah is survived by her children, Scott (Pam) Nielsen, Wausau, Wis., and Nicole (Brad) Niebuhr, Waunakee, Wis.; daughter-in-law, Ruthie Brown, Pine Island; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and one sister, Lafaye Farrow, Ellendale. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Allan Nielsen; son, Todd Nielsen; two brothers, Verlyn and Robert Hegna; and one sister, Twylah Maurine Mueller.
Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, March 13 at Czaplewski Family Funeral Home, 501 Second St. NW, Hayfield and one hour before the service Saturday at the church.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 104 First St. SE, Hayfield, with Reverend Paul Hauschild officiating. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery in Hayfield. Blessed be her memory.
To share a special memory or condolence please, visit www.czaplewskifuneralhomes.com; Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes, 507-477-2259.