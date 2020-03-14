"Coach" Barrett, 77, drew up his last play, told the refs to tuck their whistles, called his own shots to the last tick of the clock and finished his well-played game of life fulfilled and at peace passing away March 3, 2020, at Banner Heart Hospital in Mesa, Ariz. Inherently aware that it takes a team, wife, Barb, daughter, Deb, and son, Scott, were on the sidelines as his time expired.
Born to Charles and Cynthia Barrett, Oct. 4, 1942, in Jesup, Iowa, he was the youngest of six. Charles passed before Warren's first birthday. In 1955, Cynthia remarried former Jesup neighbor and widower farmer, Louis Reuter, and the family moved to the Reuter farm on the Iowa-Minnesota state line near LeRoy. Warren felt a lasting connection to the Jesup area, easily recounting childhood stories and visiting the grave sites of his father and that of an infant son.
In 1958, Barbara Scott moved to LeRoy and Warren was smitten by her "pretty smile and big personality." The high school sweethearts began their life's journey soon after. Warren enlisted in the Army after graduating from LeRoy High in 1961 and returned to marry Barb while on leave. They "served together" in California (Deb), Germany (infant son) and Kentucky (Scott) until his discharge in 1964. Returning to LeRoy, he attained his affinity for "the other green tractor" by working night shifts at the Oliver Tractor Co. in Charles City, Iowa.
Feeling "called," and with support from Barb and the GI Bill, he took classes at Austin Junior College before moving the family and graduating from Winona State with a B.S. in social studies education in 1970. Within days, he accepted a teaching position at Mabel-Canton High School. His gift of seeing potential in others and drawing out their best served him well in both the classroom and on the field or court. His focus became football and girls basketball having started the Cougar's program in 1974. The experience gained and the friendships that endured, held a special place for Warren and his family.
In the fall of 1978, Warren took an opportunity at Dover-Eyota High School, continuing to positively affect young people's lives and build long lasting relationships. There is a community inherent in teaching, bonds solidified from shared experiences that are best understood from those who travel the same path. For these friendships and opportunities, he was eternally grateful.
Warren retired as an "Eagle" in 2001 and Barb soon thereafter. They embraced being "Winter Razorbacks," in Bella Vista, Ark., and then transitioned to Apache Junction, Ariz., in 2014. Summers were spent "Living in a Trailer down by the River" near Wabasha. Life-long passions included dancing with "Barbie," history, golf, fishing, ball-sports, playing cards and, later in life, anything casino related. Guinness is checking whether he holds the world record for casino membership cards.
He truly enjoyed family, friends and a treasured circle of "best buddies." Once attained, Warren was a friend for life. A winner in life regardless of the scoreboard, he will be truly missed.
Warren honored Charles, Cynthia, Louis, and siblings, Charles Jr. (Dick), Art and Barb (Martin), in his life's actions and deeds.
Warren is honored by Barb, Deb Miller (Larry), and Scott (Connie); grandchildren, Jeff Miller (Melinda), Laura Miller, Brooke, and Bre (Luke); great-grandchildren, Avery, Evelyn, Austyn, and Michael; sisters, Maralee (Hamilton) and Charlotte (Peterson); and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life timed for early summer of 2020 will be announced. Memorials will (can) be directed to the Dover-Eyota and/or Mabel-Canton Booster Clubs.