Warren Lloyd Pepper, 69, of Byron, died Monday, April 6 after a courageous battle with cancer at his home with his wife and daughter by his side.
Warren, known as "Pepper" to all his family and friends was born in Fort Dodge, Iowa on Nov. 18, 1950, to Melvin and Lorna (Sievert) Pepper. He graduated from Schaumburg High School in Illinois and attended Northwestern College and later RCTC.
He met the girl of his dreams and after dating six weeks, he and Donna were engaged. On June 3, 1972, he married the love of his life, Donna J. Duncan. They would be celebrating 48 years of marriage in June. Their love was one for the story books. Most of their married lives they made their home in Kasson and in 1992 built and moved into their dream home in rural Mantorville.
He owned his own business for 20 years, General Warehouse Services and later went to work for Benchmark Electronics as a Production Supervisor where he retired from in 2018.
Pepper was devoted to his family. He loved and was so proud of his grandchildren and enjoyed watching them play their sports. He had a very special relationship with his son-in-law, Jim. They were buds and he loved him like a son. He was an amazing dad and had a special relationship with Tessa, a self proclaimed "Daddy's Girl." His calm demeanor and great advice made him the one you went to for anything. He was kind, compassionate, generous and always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. He always had a smile on his face and spending time with him was always fun.
Pepper was a gear head. He often talked about all of the cool muscle cars he had as a young man and his favorite was his '69 Super Bee. He later built a '34 Ford Hemi Coupe which was featured in Rod & Custom Magazine in 1997 as well as a couple custom motorcycles.
He enjoyed motorcycle trips with family and friends and had a couple very memorable trips to Sturgis. Some of the best times were had on the "river." He loved spending weekends on his boat and enjoyed time with his "marina family." Many summer days were spent floating on Lake Pepin. Some of the best memories were made here with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Donna; daughter, Tessa, and son-in-law, Jim Olive; two grandchildren, Dylan and Rylie Olive of Byron; sister, Louise (Tom) Bovis of Janesville, Wis.; in-laws, Don and Bernadine Duncan of Stewartville; sisters-in-law, Sue Duncan of Wabasha, Tracy (Dan) Regenscheid of Lake City, and Lisa (Mike) Stock of Chatfield; brother-in-law, Dwight (Leslie) Duncan of Racine; special nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his father, mother and brother.
A special thank you to Seasons Hospice for the wonderful care and support.
He will be missed beyond measure and forever loved.
Due to the current limitations on social gatherings a memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences are welcome at www.byronfuneralhome.com.