Warren Christopher Waldron, 22, of Rochester, died from an accidental overdose on March 29, 2020.
Warren was born May 25, 1997, to Vanessa Waldron (Persinger). He had a kind and loving heart, always wanting to help others. He loved the outdoors and had big plans for his first garden this year.
I know Warren is resting in peace, asleep in death (John 11:11-15). We look forward to seeing him again, as the Bible promises a resurrection here on earth in John 5:28-29. Unfortunately, Warren had not yet become a student of the Bible; he would have found the best remedy for anxiety and depression is the hope for the future found in Psalms 37:10-11, 29. Thankfully, because of God's great love, he will still enjoy the benefits of those promises. We look forward to holding him in our arms and hearing his voice very soon thanks to our loving God, Jehovah.
Warren is survived by his mother, Vanessa Persinger; stepfather, David Persinger; aunt, Julaine Henrich; grandmother, Victoria Smith; and grandfather, Theodore Smith, Jr.
If you would like to express your condolences, please email us at warrenwasloved@gmail.com.