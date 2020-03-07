Wayland H. Eppard, 86 (and 365 days thanks to leap year!), of Rochester, died Sunday, March 1, 2020, surrounded by family at home.
Wayland was born March 2, 1933, in Rochester to W. Hoyt and Tess (Campbell) Eppard. He graduated from Rochester High School in 1951 and enlisted in the United States Navy in 1952. He discharged from the Navy in 1956 and married Mary Amazeen on June 21, 1956, in Natick, Mass. Wayland returned to Rochester in 1986, where Mary would pass away from lung cancer in 1987. He retired from IBM in 1989 and married Barbara (Gardner) Beckel in 1991. Together, they owned and operated the Chocolate Oasis in the Marriott Hotel subway from 1988 to 2000.
In addition to being a cancer survivor, Wayland was a tireless advocate for cancer patients and their families, working with the American Cancer Society and leading patient support groups for many years. Over time, the Chocolate Oasis became both Wayland's place of business and a venue to interact with the many patients whose lives he touched. Later, Wayland joined North Central Cancer Treatment Group (NCCTG) as a patient advocate. He recruited fellow cancer survivors to help researchers, physicians, nurses, and other health care providers understand the importance of quality of life for those undergoing treatment and near end-of-life. In addition to his family, patient advocacy became Wayland's passion. Wayland enjoyed watching Minnesota Timberwolves basketball, Minnesota Twins baseball, reading, and crossword puzzles.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Kumar and the entire Eisenberg dialysis team and the Visiting Angels staff, especially, Julie K.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Beckel-Eppard of Rochester; sons, Jim (Linda) Eppard of Kingston, N.Y., John (Marge) Eppard of Vallejo, Calif., and Jacob (Ashley) Beckel of Rochester; grandchildren, Joe (Melissa) of Connelly, N.Y., Josh (Tamra) of Glenmont, N.Y., Addilynn Beckel of Rochester, and Elsie Beckel of Rochester; and two great-grandchildren, Maggie and Julian. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Eppard, and son, Ricky Eppard.
A celebration of life will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 15 in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home. A private burial will occur at Oakwood Cemetery.
Any memorials will be donated to Mayo Clinic Hospice.
