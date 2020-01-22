Wayne Walter Bicknese, 83, of rural Fountain, passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Chosen Valley Care Center, with his family by his side.
Wayne was born Jan. 4, 1937, to Walter and Dorothy (Boland) Bicknese in Wykoff. He graduated from Wykoff High School in 1957. On June 9, 1962, he married Helen Opsahl at Trinity Lutheran Church in Wanamingo.
Wayne was elected and served on the Fillmore County SWCD Board. In 1991, Wayne and Helen received the Outstanding Conservation Farmer award for outstanding accomplishments in the conversation of soil, water and related resources presented by "The Farmer" magazine. Wayne was a drummer in the Blue Denim Farmer band, where he enjoyed playing old time music. Wayne also enjoyed fishing, deer hunting and playing cards in the neighborhood card clubs. Wayne was an active member of Chatfield Lutheran Church, where he served as an usher and worked the annual lutefisk supper.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Helen; two children, Bryan (Konnie) Bicknese of Rochester, and Dawn (Doug) Griffin of Kasson; four grandchildren, Brandyn, Bailey, Brianna and MaKayla; five godchildren, Dean, Tari, Kristal, Rory and Scott.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Darold; his nephew and godchild, Delwyn; and godchild, Nicole.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 at Chatfield Lutheran Church, with Pastors Mark Docken and Nissa Peterson officiating. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at Chatfield Lutheran Church and also one hour before services on Saturday. Spring burial will take place at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Wykoff.
Memorials can be directed to Seasons Hospice, stroke or dementia research. To share a condolence with the family, please visit rileyfuneralhomes.com.