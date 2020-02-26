Dr. Werner Heidel died in the early morning hours of Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Saint Marys Hospital in Rochester. He was 93 years of age. He was born on July 18, 1926, in Union City, N.J. His parents were Max and Helene (Loeffler) Heidel.
He grew up in Dumont, N.J., and graduated from Dumont High School in 1944, at which time he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving for two years in the Pacific during World War II.
After discharge from the Navy, he attended Columbia University and earned his M.D. degree from New York University College of Medicine in 1954.
Dr. Heidel was appointed to the Mayo Clinic staff in 1960, where he served until 1967 and again from 1975 until his retirement in 1982. At the time of his retirement, he was Head of the Section of Publications and Executive Editor of Mayo Clinic Proceedings.
Dr. Heidel was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Pearl; his son, Robert (Theresa Troise); and his daughter, Kathleen (Steve Zweifel).
The family would like to acknowledge the exceptionally fine care given to our loved one by the staff of Joseph 3B. It gave us comfort to know he was in such skilled hands.
We would also like to thank our special friend and helper, Judie, who arranged her schedule to conform to ours in every situation.
Dr. Heidel's body has been bequeathed to Mayo School of Medicine. Last services have been held.
Dr. Werner Heidel -- born July 18, 1926; died Feb. 21, 2020. He will be greatly missed.