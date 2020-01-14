Wilbur Earl Laffrenzen, 88, of Rochester, died on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.
Wilbur was born on April 1, 1931, to Henning and Anna (Helmke) Laffrenzen in Lake Wilson, Minn. He graduated from Pipestone High School and on Oct. 8, 1950, he married his high school sweetheart, Mary Jean Folkerts.
He served in the Army with active duty from 1952 to 1954, in Germany during the Korean War. Upon returning to the United States, he worked as a produce manager in several grocery stores before deciding to go to college.
In 1959, Wilbur graduated with honors from Mankato State University with a Bachelor of Science in Social Studies and Physical Education. In August 1969, he received his master's degree from the University of Northern Colorado, Greeley, Colo.
His first teaching job was at Edison Junior High in Sioux Falls, S.D. Wilbur and Mary then moved to Rochester. In June 1991, he retired after teaching geography and world history for 27 years at Kellogg Junior High. During their retirement, Wilbur and Mary became snowbirds and enjoyed many winters in Surprise, Ariz.
Wilbur was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church in Rochester. Wilbur loved to travel, was an avid fisherman who enjoyed many fishing trips to Canada, playing golf, playing cards, watching and cheering for the Minnesota Twins, Vikings, Wild, Timberwolves and Gophers and driving clean cars!
He is survived by his wife, Mary; sister, Donna Smith of Cambria, Calif.; and brother, Darl (Shirley) of Prescott, Ariz.; five children, Bruce (Mary) of Burnsville, Ann (Randy) Collins of Kasson, Beth (Dave) Sensenbaugh of Thornton, Colo., Mark (Kim) of Rochester, and Paul (Erin) of Parker, Colo.; and 14 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Dale and David.
A Funeral Service for Wilbur will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16 at Grace Lutheran Church, 800 E Silver Lake Dr., Rochester, MN 55906 with Rev. David Frederickson officiating. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will be at Oakwood East Cemetery in Rochester.
Wilbur's family wish to express their gratitude and thanks to the doctors, nurses, support staff, and Palliative Care team at Saint Marys Hospital and Rochester Rehabilitation and Living Center for their compassionate care of Wilbur and kindness to family throughout his illness.
Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes is honored to be serving the Laffrenzen family. To leave a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com