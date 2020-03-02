William Arthur Lermon, 93, of West Concord, died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Madonna Summit of Byron.
He was born Jan. 7, 1927, in Geneva, Minn., the son of Mike and Olive (Billet) Lermon. He served as a sergeant in the United States Army during the Korean War. He had many jobs: farmer, carpenter, construction worker, heavy equipment operator for gas lines and underground telephone cable installation.
On Nov. 25, 1952, he married Cordelia Kirsch at St. Vincent dePaul Catholic Church in West Concord. They farmed together on the home place from 1969 to present.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Cordelia Lermon of Byron; children, Linda (Bruce) Klassen of Pine Island, Jim (Dahni) Lermon of West Concord, Judy (Jeff Peterson) Eggert of Hayfield, Ed Lermon of Duluth, Curt (Brenda) Lermon of Casper, Wyo., Sue (Patrick) McGinnis of Neenah, Wis., Teresa (Gregg) Gustine of Pine Island, Phil (Tracy) Lermon of Byron and Joe (Barb Haecherl) Lermon of New Prague; 23 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Cindy; and brothers, Henry, George and John.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 3 at Michaelson Funeral Home, West Concord Chapel and from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Vincent dePaul Catholic Church in West Concord. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. March 4 at St. Vincent dePaul Catholic Church with Father John Lasuba officiating. Interment will be in Concord Cemetery in Concord Township with military honors by the Countywide Funeral Detail.
Memorials preferred to St. Vincent dePaul Catholic Church or the West Concord Ambulance.