William "Bill" Joseph Barnes, 86, of Chandler, Ariz., passed away peacefully on April 12, 2020, at his home.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Terry. He is survived by his sons, Pat (Laura) and Mike; his sister, Sharon (Clarence) Schultz; his grandsons, Ryan (Malory), Jared (Cassie) and Logan; as well as a great-grandson, Jackson.
Bill and Terry moved from Rochester in 1999 to retire closer to their family. Bill was a veteran of the Korean War and served in the Navy. He enjoyed his church and community volunteer work and proudly celebrated 50 years of sobriety in January.
A private service will take place at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church in Chandler, Ariz.