William "Bill" Thomas Broton, 82, passed away on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Fairview Hospice Care, Dodge Center. He was an authentic, genuine, one-of-a-kind treasure that was deeply loved and adored by his family and friends. His spirit, sense of humor and laughter will be sorely missed by all.
Bill was born on May 22, 1937, in Newark Valley, N.Y., to Tom and Lucy Broton, grew up in Owego, N.Y., graduating from Owego Free Academy. He became a U.S. Marine prior to beginning a 34-year career with IBM, Ithaca, N.Y. He transferred to IBM, Rochester, Minn., following his family.
On Dec. 10, 1961, he married Elvira Voigt in Rochester and built a home in Byron in 1962. While at IBM, he also served as an Olmsted County Deputy Sheriff and Justice of the Peace in Byron. He was a competitive marksman in the Corps and Olmsted Sheriff Department. He served as vice president and president of the Byron Sportsmen and Conservation Club. He was instrumental in the planning, designing and building of the Rifle Range at BSCC and remained active with the Club until health issues prevented it. He was an avid outdoorsman: hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, boating...
Bill is survived by his wife of 58 years, Elfi (Elvira Voigt); children, Michelle (Mike) Murphy of Kasson, Rebecca (husband Brian Anderson) Broton of Ellendale, Mark (wife Maureen Silva) Broton of Sugar Land, Texas, John Broton of Byron, and Shannon (Jody Weber) White of Dover; grandchildren, Maxwell (Baylyn) Broton-Anderson, Madelyn Broton-Anderson, Courtney Broton, Javier Alcina, Neal Alcina, Olivia Broton, Ryan White and Ian White; and great-grandchildren, Quinn and Wyatt Broton.
Bill is also survived by brothers, Stanley (Bonnie) Broton, Dodge Center, and Richard (Carol) Broton, Byron; sisters, Marguerite Hanna, Georgetown, Texas, and Barbara Ellsworth, Utica; goddaughter, Debbie Fedorowicz of Newark Valley, N.Y.; nine nieces and nephews and many good friends.
Bill was preceded in death by parents, Thomas and Lucy (Corey) Broton; in-laws, Erich Voigt and Gerda Voigt Michel; and granddaughter, Andrea Torgeson.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6 at Christ The King Catholic Church, 202 Fourth St. NW, Bryon. Fellowship following the Service at the Church.