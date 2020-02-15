William "Buzz" Francis Quick, age 82, of Rochester, passed away peacefully at his home on Feb. 14, 2020.
Buzz was born Sept. 18, 1937, at home near Pine Island to Francis and Alla Ann (Keane) Quick. He graduated from Pine Island High School in 1955 as Salutatorian. He then attended the University of Minnesota - Institute of Agriculture for two years. Buzz also served in the National Guard and the Reserves.
On Feb. 5, 1966, Buzz married Jean Martin at St. Francis Catholic Church. They made their home in Rochester and had two daughters. They were divorced in 1990. In 2001, Buzz met Pam Pickett and they have been together ever since.
Buzz was a self-made man from farmer to construction owner. He worked for Leon Joyce and Sullivan Construction. Buzz started Shamrock Enterprises and Road Constructors in 1976, along with Carrol Kelley, Michael Wenzel and Sharon Lowe. At one time, he employed 180 people and did many projects in Rochester and Southeastern Minnesota. Buzz thought of many of his employees as family. He loved numbers, bidding jobs and running the business. He especially liked when he was able to get out of the office to the construction sites to work and run dozer. Buzz sold his business in 2010 and enjoyed going to Florida, the river (Pioneer Club) and being with friends and family.
Buzz is survived by his two daughters, Kelly (Jared) Allen of Eyota, and Angela (Robert) Roche of Rochester; longtime companion, Pam Pickett; six grandchildren, Cody (Sarah) Allen of Eyota, Cassidy (Alex Haynes) Allen of Eyota, Kennedy Allen of Eyota, Chris (Polly) Roche of Rosemount, Ben (Ashley) Roche of Rochester, and Reagan Roche of Rochester; four great-grandchildren; three sisters, Mary (Dave) Andrist of Pine Island, Jo Anne (Robert) Crawford of Mesa, Ariz., and Theresa Evans of Winona.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Patrick Quick.
The memorial service for Buzz will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19 in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home in Rochester with Rev. Russell Scepaniak officiating. The visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18 in the River Park Chapel.
Memorials given to the family will be donated to Parkinson's Disease research or you are welcome to make a donation to the charity of your choice.
