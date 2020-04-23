William "Bill" Janvrin, Jr. ,80, of Rochester, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020, due to complications of Parkinson's and Alzheimer's Disease at Shorewood Senior Campus - Memory Care in Rochester, where he had been a resident since 2014.
William Earl Janvrin was born Sept. 21, 1939, in Bancroft, Iowa to William and Anna (Reiter) Janvrin. He moved with his family to Rochester as a young man, graduating from John Marshall H.S. in 1958. After high school, Bill enlisted into the U.S. Air Force and served as an aircraft mechanic. He achieved the rank of Airman 1st Class by the time he was honorably discharged in October 1962 and was a recipient of the Vietnam Service Medal.
Bill was married on Dec. 29, 1962, in Rochester to Dorothy Marie Mitchell. Following their marriage, the couple lived in Rochester and Spring Valley before moving to rural Stewartville in 1969, where they raised their family and have continued to make their home until a few years ago. Bill was a longtime employee at IBM in Rochester and was also employed at Aligned Fibers and Composites (AFC) in Chatfield. He was owner of Bill Janvrin Specialties, selling advertising supplies until his retirement. Dorothy was a homemaker and longtime elementary school teacher in the Byron school district until her retirement. Mrs. Janvrin died on Oct. 10, 2012. Bill was a past member of St. Bernard's Catholic Church and American Legion Post 164 in Stewartville. He enjoyed fishing, an occasional trip to the casino and visiting with friends.
Survivors include his daughter, Sherry (Chris) Boedecker of Tampa, Fla.; and his son, Jeffrey (Elizabeth) Janvrin of La Crosse, Wis.; six grandchildren, Tim (Hallie) Bergeson, Ellie (Kyle) Blahnik and Lindsay Bergeson; and Hannah (Colin) Eddy, Gretchen Janvrin and Nathan Janvrin; and one great-grandson, Leo Bergeson; his sister, Jo (Jim) Roberts of Rochester; brother-in-law, Lonnie Ames of Pueblo, Colo.; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy; son, Steve; two sisters, Catherine "Kitty" Holt and Bertha "Bertie" Ames; and three brothers, Donald, Filmore "Micky" and Joseph "Skip" Janvrin.
Due to current social distancing guidance, a private family burial service officiated by Rev. Kevin Connolly will be held at St. Bernard's Catholic Cemetery in Stewartville. A family memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray Funeral Home in Stewartville. Condolences and memories of Bill are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com.