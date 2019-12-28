William M. Gaskin, 80, of Red Wing, died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at the Bayview Nursing Home. He was born Jan. 27, 1939, in Rochester to Walter and Dorothy (Mosher) Gaskin. He grew up on a farm in Eyota and graduated from Eyota High School and went on to receive his BA in business administration. He had several jobs throughout his life including working as an insurance adjuster in Chicago, as a purchasing agent for Thermo King in Bloomington, and he also worked locally at the RW Health Center and Lake City Care Center. He married Paula (Peterson) Bach on Valentine's Day and they have been together for 14 years. He was a member of Toastmasters and 4-H Club. Bill loved talking about farming, being outdoors and was addicted to M & M's.
He is survived by his wife, Paula of Red Wing; two daughters, Amy (Joshua Belcher) Smith of Tewksbury, Mass., and Tara (Gregory) MacDonald of Terre Haute, Ind.; three grandchildren, Jalon Smith and Ava and Emma MacDonald; stepchildren, Nada (Rob) Raab of Texas and Andrea Bach of Red Wing; step grandchildren, Jentezen and Jackson; one brother, Frederick Gaskin; and one sister, Elizabeth Predmore.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Moe, and brother, Thomas Gaskin.
A memorial service will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, at Potter Ridge, with Sandy Hasselblad officiating. Arrangements handled by Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.