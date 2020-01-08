William James Austin, 65, of Dodge Center, died peacefully in his home Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.
Bill was born on April 3, 1954, in Saint Paul to William and Diane (Cassidy) Austin. He graduated from Briarwood High School in 1972.
He enjoyed basketball, baseball, riding his bicycle and studying U.S. History.
He is survived by his two sons, William D. Austin of Rochester, and Micheal Austin of Scottsdale, Ariz.; and his daughter, Melissa Austin of Rochester. He is preceded in death by his one brother, one sister and one grandson.
A memorial visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9 at the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home in Rochester.
