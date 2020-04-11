William Joseph Leisen, age 90, of Wabasha, formerly of Plainview, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Wabasha. He was born April 23, 1929, in Wabasha, the son of Joseph and Julia (Stroot) Leisen. He graduated from Plainview High School in 1947. He then joined the U.S. Air Force where he served 3 1/2 years as a tail gunner during the Korean War. Bill married Muriel Jacoby on Oct. 15, 1955, at St. Felix Catholic Church in Wabasha. After his service, Bill and Muriel moved to Haverhill Township for four years before settling in Plainview to the family farm for 47 years with his brother and best friend, Joe. There, the two families raised 20 children. In 2007, they moved to Wabasha to be near their family.
He was a member of St. Felix Catholic Church; a past member of St. Joachim Catholic Church, Plainview; Knights of Columbus; Plainview American Legion; and served many years on the Plainview Township Board. He enjoyed playing cards, dancing with his wife and time spent on the family farm.
Bill was known as a man with a heart of gold. He was always giving to people with never asking for anything in return. He loved his family wholeheartedly and spending time with them. He loved playing cards through the years with neighbors, family and friends. He was always up for a good card game.
Bill is survived by his children, Cynthia (Al) Hopper, Coon Rapids, Patricia Lawler, Columbia Heights, Mark (Nancy) Leisen, Union, Ky., Karen (Steve) Skare, Plainfield, Ill., Brenda (Steve) Walkowiak, Savage, Susan (David) Wills, Wabasha, Sharon (Tom) Stiner, Wabasha, Matt Leisen, Burnsville, Nick Leisen, Savage, Rebecca (Doug) Beissel, Lakeville; 18 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and three on the way; brothers, Joseph Leisen, Plainview, Vince (Karen) Leisen, Dubuque, Iowa, and Richard (Rhea) Leisen, Dubuque, Iowa; nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Muriel; and sisters, Mary C. Holst, Eileen Grindeland and Janet Marini.
A Memorial Mass will be held at a future date. Private family burial of Bill will be at St. Joachim Cemetery in Plainview.
Memorials can be directed to St. Felix Catholic School, 130 Third Street, East, Wabasha, MN 55981.
Services entrusted to Abbott Funeral Home & Crematory, Wabasha. Words of sympathy or remembrance may be left at www.abbottfh.com.