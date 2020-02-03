William George Rother, 97, of Theilman, passed away on Jan. 29, 2020, at Family Roots Eldercare in Plainview. William was born in Rochester on May 30, 1922, to William and Elizabeth (Bloom) Rother. He graduated from Plainview High School in 1940. After graduation, he worked on the family farm until 1987. He was then employed by Lakeside Foods in Plainview until his retirement in January 2000.
On June 1, 1958, he married Genevieve Bartz at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Plainview. William and Genevieve made their home on the family farm in Theilman, where they farmed and raised their family. Genevieve passed away on May 14, 1994. William married Lorraine (Sally) Wourms Tucker in February 2000. They resided in Bena and later in Deer River. Lorraine passed away on Jan. 27, 2018. Upon her death, William moved back to Plainview and resided at Parkside Elder Care now known as Family Roots Eldercare.
William was an elder at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Plainview for many years. He was a township fire warden for over 30 years. He was a committee member of the Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service for 19 years; it is now known as the Farm Service Agency. He enjoyed working with Percheron draft horses, coon hunting with his dogs, raising Angus beef cattle, and was an avid reader of books, newspapers and magazines. He sold beef through the Plainview Locker Plant and allowed people to come to the farm and select the steer they wanted for butchering.
William is survived by three sons, William Jr. (Ruth) Rother of Plainview, Edward (Donna) Rother of Theilman, and John Rother of Desert Hot Springs, California; six grandchildren, Becky Wait of St. Charles, Jolene Groski (Joe Fohrman) of St. Charles, Elizabeth (Ian) Benoit of Plainview, Caroline Rother (Brandon Hawkins) of Plainview, Sara Rother of Theilman, and Austin Rother of Theilman; one great-granddaughter, Alliyah Groski of St. Charles.
He was preceded in death by his parents; by his first wife, Genevieve; his second wife, Lorraine; two sisters, Catherine Hair and Mary Margaret Beyer; and one great-granddaughter, Kiegan Groski.
There will be a visitation from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday Feb. 7 at Schad and Zabel Funeral Home in Plainview. The funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 with visitation one hour before the service at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 45 West Broadway, Plainview, with Pastor Phil Augustine officiating. Burial is at Greenwood Cemetery in Plainivew.