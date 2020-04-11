William "Bill" C. White, 94, died April 3, 2020, at home peacefully in his sleep of natural causes. William, an IBM retiree, was born to Eunice Catherine and Dallas Preston White near Clarksdale, Mo., Sept. 8. 1925. After graduating from Chillicothe, Mo. High School, he attended Central College, Fayette, Mo., and University of Missouri, Columbia. This was interrupted from 1943 to 1946, by service in WWII in the Army Medical Corps and Army Air Corps. He served with the medical corps at Bruns General Hospital, Santa Fe, N.M., caring for GIs with tuberculosis and in the Air Corps with the 11th Army Air Corps medical air evacuation group covering the Aleutian Islands, Territory of Alaska. He and Iona Bernice Slump, R.N., Clarinda, Iowa, married Aug. 31, 1947, in St. Joseph, Mo. He was Cub Master of Cub Pack 98, Elton Hills Elementary School and a committee chairman for Boy Scout Troop 21, Christ United Methodist Church.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife and parents. Survivors include his two sons, Daniel (Sarah), McAllen, Texas, and James (Martha), San Rafael, Calif.; and daughter, Kathryn White, Rochester; and special friend, Diane (Fangman) White; and also three grandchildren, Emily (Paul) Bouckaert, Dillen and Carina White, and three great-grandchildren.
Following a private memorial he will be interred at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Preston.