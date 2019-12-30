William Witzig, a well-known retired Rochester realtor passed away on Dec. 23, 2019, surrounded by his family. Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Clara, and brothers, Edward and John. Bill is survived by his wife of 59 years, Lurene; daughters, Rita (Joe) and Betsy (Jim); grandchildren, Sarah, Hannah, Madalyn, Tyler and Cora; and great-grandsons, Graham and Louie.
Bill was born on Jan. 29, 1929, to Edgar and Clara Witzig in Eau Claire, Wis. Bill graduated from the University of Eau Claire in 1953. He served in the Wisconsin National Guard for eight years. Bill taught and coached high school in Thorpe, Wis. and later in Minneapolis at De LaSalle High School. Bill moved to Rochester in 1957 and worked in sales for 3M Company achieving 3M's highest sales honor, the "Crest Club." He retired his career as a certified residential specialist with Coldwell Banker realty after 25 years. Bill volunteered with SCORE for 15 years.
Bill loved being with his wife, Lurene, and their family. He was very proud of his children and grandchildren, always asking for updates on the kids' endeavors. When we visited, he frequently asked, "When are you going to visit again?" as we were walking out the door. Other than family, Bill's favorite pastime was being on the golf course. Prior to the last few years, he would golf any chance he had.
A special thanks to the staff at Seasons Hospice and his nurse practitioner, Kayla, from Mayo Clinic. The funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home in Rochester. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Memorials preferred to Seasons Hospice or charity of choice. Online condolences are welcome at mackenfuneralhome.com.