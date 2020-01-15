Zdravko Mileusnich, age 65, of Rochester, passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.
He was born on March 20, 1954, in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina and grew up in Lika, Croatia. He was the son of Luka and Jelena (Vikic) Mileusnic. Mr. Mileusnich was united in marriage to Katarina Blazevich on July 8, 1989. He moved to Rochester with his family in 1994. He was known for how positively he carried himself. He played an important role in bringing many refugee families to Rochester from Bosnia in the mid-'90s. Mr. Mileusnich was interested and very knowledgeable in medicine and science, in fact, many would say he was ahead of his time. He looked up to Nikola Tesla -- granted, they were both from the same hometown in Lika. Mr. Mileusnich earned many medals in the decathlon and held several records in track and field in former Yugoslavia. In his free time, he enjoyed skiing, running, driving, reading, learning, healing others, working on European cars and trucks and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his ex-wife, Katarina Blazevich; children, Selma (Safet) Hajric, Adrijana Andrijasevich, Sebastijan Mileusnich, Kristina (Nebojsa) Gacesa, and Martina Mileusnich; grandchildren, Julian Turner and Ema Hajric; brother, Zdenko Mileusnic; and sister, Melita Mileusnic.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Luka and Jelena (Vikic) Mileusnic; his son, Kristijan Mileusnic; and brother, Zoran Mileusnic.
A service is being held for Mr. Zdravko Mileusnich. Interment will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16 at Oakwood Cemetery in Rochester followed by food services at Holy Anargyroi Greek Orthodox Church.