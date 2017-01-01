Updating or changing credit card information

To update your payment information, log in to your online account, tap the blue "My Account" button at the top right corner of your screen and then select the Subscriptions tab from the account menu.

When in this tab, locate the Billing block. It contains two options: Change Payment Information and Change Billing Address. Select the option that applies to you and complete the steps to update your payment or billing information. You may also call us at the phone number listed on the main Help Center page to update or change your credit card information. Our customer service representative will help you.

