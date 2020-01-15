Another honor has come Alyssa Ustby’s way.
The Rochester Lourdes senior, who has committed to play basketball next year at the University of North Carolina, is one of seven Minnesota seniors who’ve been nominated to play in the prestigious McDonald’s All-American Game.
Ustby is joined there by Hopkins’ Paige Bueckers, Lakeville North’s Lauren Jensen, Stillwater’s Aliza Karlen, Duluth Marshall’s Grace Kirk, St. Michael-Albertville’s Mackenzie Kramer and Wayzata’s Annika Stewart.
Bueckers is the top recruit in the nation and will play at the University of Connecticut next year. Jensen has signed with Iowa, Karlen with Marquette, Kirk with Brown, Kramer with Lehigh and Stewart with Utah.
Ustby is averaging 26 points and 13 rebounds per game this season for 12-2 and No. 4 Class AA-ranked Lourdes.
Final rosters for the McDonald's game will be announced Jan. 23. Over 200 girls from across the nation have been nominated to play in it, though only 48 will be selected.
The game is April 1 at Toyota Center in Houston.
John Marshall 2019 graduate Matthew Hurt is the only Rochester boy or girl to have actually been selected to play in the McDonald's game.
Regarded as a five-star recruit and top-10 high school player in the country, Hurt is now playing for Duke.