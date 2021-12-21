16 confirmed tornadoes touched down last week

The National Weather Service has confirmed that 16 tornadoes touched down Wednesday, Dec. 15, in southern and southeast Minnesota during the historic storm that rampaged through the Midwest.

The storm shattered several Minnesota records for severe weather in December; the tornadoes were the first ever recorded in Minnesota in December.

"This just hasn't happened before," said Stu Ireland, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service-La Crosse, Wis.

The wind barreled into the region at speeds between 60 and 90 mph, destroying buildings, uprooting trees, leaving cities without power, and killing one Rochester man when a tree fell on him.

Ahead of the storm, tornado warnings were issued, another first for the state.

The first tornado touched down in Alden, Minn., in Freeborn County at 6:56 p.m.. For about the next hour, 15 more tornadoes hit, with the last one recorded in Homer, Minn., in Winona County, at 8:16 p.m.

The weather service released reports detailing the location, time, strength and damage done by 13 tornadoes.

The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities confirmed tornadoes in the towns of Hayward, Myrtle and London, in Freeborn County. Details about those tornadoes has not been released.

Three more tornadoes were confirmed today in Freeborn County from last week's severe weather:

🌪 EF-0 near Hayward, MN

🌪 EF-1 near Myrtle, MN

🌪 EF-1 near London, MN #mnwx https://t.co/CsAJoR0oY1 — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) December 20, 2021

Fillmore County

Freeborn County

Houston County

Mower County

Wabasha County

Winona County

