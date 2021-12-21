SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

16 confirmed tornadoes touched down last week

Five tornadoes touched down in Fillmore County, six in Freeborn County, two in Winona County, and single tornadoes in Wabasha, Mower and Houston counties during last week's historic storm.

December Storm Aftermath
Debris remains in Racine, Minn., Thursday morning, Dec. 16, 2021, after a severe storm Wednesday night.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
December 21, 2021 02:00 PM
Share

The National Weather Service has confirmed that 16 tornadoes touched down Wednesday, Dec. 15, in southern and southeast Minnesota during the historic storm that rampaged through the Midwest.

The storm shattered several Minnesota records for severe weather in December; the tornadoes were the first ever recorded in Minnesota in December.

"This just hasn't happened before," said Stu Ireland, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service-La Crosse, Wis.

The wind barreled into the region at speeds between 60 and 90 mph, destroying buildings, uprooting trees, leaving cities without power, and killing one Rochester man when a tree fell on him.

Ahead of the storm, tornado warnings were issued, another first for the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first tornado touched down in Alden, Minn., in Freeborn County at 6:56 p.m.. For about the next hour, 15 more tornadoes hit, with the last one recorded in Homer, Minn., in Winona County, at 8:16 p.m.

The weather service released reports detailing the location, time, strength and damage done by 13 tornadoes.

The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities confirmed tornadoes in the towns of Hayward, Myrtle and London, in Freeborn County. Details about those tornadoes has not been released.

Fillmore County

Sumner.jpg
National Weather Service graphic
Preston.jpg
National Weather Service graphic
Carrolton.jpg
National Weather Service graphic
Arendahl.jpg
National Weather Service graphic
Rushford Village.jpg
National Weather Service graphic
Storm Coverage
December Storm Aftermath
Local
Stewartville residents scramble for generators, firewood and warm housing amid unrelenting power outage
About 1,900 customers were without power on Thursday, amounting to 85% of the city, said Capt. Jon Jacobson, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office emergency management director. Nine power lines were down in the city, causing “major infrastructure damage” at the main substation.
December 16, 2021 04:08 PM
 · 
By  Nora Eckert
Storm Damage
Local
State's first December tornadoes confirmed
The National Weather Service confirmed that two tornadoes touched down Wednesday night in Minnesota -- one in Hartland in Freeborn County and the other in Lewiston in Winona County.They are the first tornadoes ever recorded in December in Minnesota. Wednesday night's severe thunderstorm wreaked havoc throughout southern and southeast Minnesota.
December 16, 2021 10:04 AM
 · 
By  Erich Fisher
Police lights crime
Local
Rochester man killed by fallen tree Wednesday night
The 65-year-old man was outside around 8 p.m. Wednesday night, Dec. 15, 2021, when a tree fell on him and his truck.
December 16, 2021 08:45 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
December Storm Aftermath
Local
Photos: Damage after December thunderstorm
View photos of damage after a thunderstorm rolled through Southeast Minnesota on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
December 16, 2021 08:29 AM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist
power outage.png
Local
Stewartville could be without power for a day following storm, outages reported elsewhere
About 15% of People's Energy Cooperative customers were without power as of 7:57 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.
December 16, 2021 08:11 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Rochester Fire
Local
Storm and high winds create busy night for Rochester emergency crews
Between 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, and 2 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, the Rochester Fire Department responded to 35 calls for service.
December 16, 2021 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Winter Weather Updates graphic logo
Weather
Weather Updates: Quick-hitting storm rolls through Southeast Minnesota
A High Wind Warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 16.
December 15, 2021 05:28 PM
 · 
By  Andrew Link

Freeborn County

Hartland.jpg
National Weather Service graphic
Alden 01.jpg
National Weather Service graphic
Alden 02.jpg
National Weather Service graphic

Houston County

Money Creek.jpg
National Weather Service graphic

Mower County

Racine.jpg
National Weather Service graphic

ADVERTISEMENT

Wabasha County

Plainview Area.jpg
National Weather Service graphic

Winona County

Homer.jpg
National Weather Service graphic

Wyattville.jpg
National Weather Service graphic

Related Topics: PLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLEWINONA AREAPRESTON-HARMONY-FOUNTAINSTEWARTVILLE-RACINERUSHFORD-PETERSON
What to read next
Weather
Weather Gallery 1/5
Nature's Beauty from a weather perspective
January 05, 2022 09:20 PM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
General Weather 01/15
Weather
Arctic air in retreat
StormTRACKER Meteorologist John Wheeler looks at the weather patterns mid January
January 05, 2022 09:02 PM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
School Closings.png
Weather
Weather-related closings and announcements for Wednesday, Jan. 5
A list of area school and organization weather-related announcements. Have an announcement? Email it to news@postbulletin.com.
January 05, 2022 05:21 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Cartoon of John Wheeler with a speech bubble depicting weather events
Weather
WeatherTalk: Only 2 places in the US have no winter at all
There is no record of frost in most of Hawaii and in the Florida Keys.
January 05, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler