2-5 inches of snow possible by Friday afternoon
Friday's morning commute will experience the most impact.
We are part of The Trust Project.
The Rochester area is included in a Winter Weather Advisory from 6 p.m. Thursday evening until noon Friday, Dec. 9, for a winter storm heading our way. The current forecast has wintry mix to snow chances increasing from 10 p.m. Thursday evening through 1 p.m. Friday afternoon with the greatest potential from midnight through 9 a.m. Friday's morning commute will experience the most impact.
Overview:
- Snow and a wintry mix will spread into the area this evening, persisting Friday morning, exiting east later in the afternoon.
- Snowfall of 2 to 5" currently anticipated, mainly south of I-94.
- Light icing is also possible, chiefly across portions of northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin.
- NOTE: the precipitation types and amounts could change, relative to adjustments in storm track and temperatures. Expect some refinements to the forecast over the next 12 to 24 hours.
Impacts:
- Snow and wintry mix accumulations on roads will result in slippery travel for many later tonight and Friday morning.
- The Friday morning commute may be the most impacted.
Timing:
- Main snow and wintry mix moves in this evening across northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota, reaching the Mississippi River toward midnight. Precipitation persists overnight into Friday, exiting east Friday afternoon.
The holiday season can be a challenge for gifts within the office, but Neighborly Gifts works to keep options simple for businesses while also supporting local small businesses to keep the money
After keeping their compensation mostly flat in 2020, Mayo Clinic gave its executives big raises in 2021, with 26 employees earning more than $1 million.
A ground white with snow is really a ground that is reflecting most of the white sunlight that shines on it.