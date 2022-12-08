SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

2-5 inches of snow possible by Friday afternoon

Friday's morning commute will experience the most impact.

By Staff reports
December 08, 2022 07:46 AM
The Rochester area is included in a Winter Weather Advisory from 6 p.m. Thursday evening until noon Friday, Dec. 9, for a winter storm heading our way. The current forecast has wintry mix to snow chances increasing from 10 p.m. Thursday evening through 1 p.m. Friday afternoon with the greatest potential from midnight through 9 a.m. Friday's morning commute will experience the most impact.

Overview:

  • Snow and a wintry mix will spread into the area this evening, persisting Friday morning,  exiting east later in the afternoon.
  • Snowfall of 2 to 5" currently anticipated, mainly south of I-94. 
  • Light icing is also possible, chiefly across portions of northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin.
  • NOTE: the precipitation types and amounts could change, relative to adjustments in storm track and temperatures. Expect some refinements to the forecast over the next 12 to 24 hours. 

Impacts:

  • Snow and wintry mix accumulations on roads will result in slippery travel for many later tonight and Friday morning. 
  • The Friday morning commute may be the most impacted. 

Timing:

  • Main snow and wintry mix moves in this evening across northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota, reaching the Mississippi River toward midnight. Precipitation persists overnight into Friday, exiting east Friday afternoon.
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
