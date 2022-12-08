2-5 inches of snow possible by Friday afternoon

The Rochester area is included in a Winter Weather Advisory from 6 p.m. Thursday evening until noon Friday, Dec. 9, for a winter storm heading our way. The current forecast has wintry mix to snow chances increasing from 10 p.m. Thursday evening through 1 p.m. Friday afternoon with the greatest potential from midnight through 9 a.m. Friday's morning commute will experience the most impact.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.