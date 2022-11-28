5 inches of snow possible Tuesday
The first significant snowfall of the season could arrive Tuesday.
Get ready.
Precipitation will spread into the area on Tuesday, Nov. 29, falling mainly as snow from southeast Minnesota into northern Wisconsin with light rain elsewhere.
Invading colder air will spread the snow risk eastward by Tuesday evening.
While the heaviest accumulating snow is likely to fall just north and west of the area, the band could still shift north or south.
Here's a look at information from the National Weather Service in La Crosse as of 9:30 a.m., Monday:
Tuesday morning-afternoon: Precipitation spreads into area
- Mainly snow generally north of line from Austin to Medford, Wis.
- Mainly light rain elsewhere
Tuesday evening-night: Falling temps, snow threat spreads east
- Lows: teens to low 20s
- Brisk NW winds gusting 20-25 mph
- Possibly some brief, spotty light freezing rain during transition to snow Tue afternoon-evening -- little to no icing expected
- Recent trends have favored a slight increase in potential snow amounts
- Heaviest snow accumulations (~2 to locally 5+ inches) most likely north of line from Austin to Medford; lesser amounts further south
- Snow type: leaning more towards wetter variety
Impacts
- Slippery travel likely
- Reduced visibility at times
- Impacts to Tuesday evening commute for some; Wednesday morning commute possibly impacted by snow-covered roads
Timing
- Main falling snow impacts from noon Tuesday to midnight Tuesday night
Confidence
- Snow amounts: Medium
- Snow band could still shift north or south, impacting where heaviest amounts fall
- Possibly a tight gradient in snow amounts along southern edge of band
- Continue to monitor latest forecast
