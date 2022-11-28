5 inches of snow possible Tuesday

Get ready.

Precipitation will spread into the area on Tuesday, Nov. 29, falling mainly as snow from southeast Minnesota into northern Wisconsin with light rain elsewhere.

Invading colder air will spread the snow risk eastward by Tuesday evening.

While the heaviest accumulating snow is likely to fall just north and west of the area, the band could still shift north or south.

Here's a look at information from the National Weather Service in La Crosse as of 9:30 a.m., Monday:

Tuesday morning-afternoon: Precipitation spreads into area



Mainly snow generally north of line from Austin to Medford, Wis.

Mainly light rain elsewhere

Tuesday evening-night: Falling temps, snow threat spreads east



Lows: teens to low 20s

Brisk NW winds gusting 20-25 mph

Possibly some brief, spotty light freezing rain during transition to snow Tue afternoon-evening -- little to no icing expected

Recent trends have favored a slight increase in potential snow amounts



Heaviest snow accumulations (~2 to locally 5+ inches) most likely north of line from Austin to Medford; lesser amounts further south

Snow type: leaning more towards wetter variety

Impacts



Slippery travel likely

Reduced visibility at times

Impacts to Tuesday evening commute for some; Wednesday morning commute possibly impacted by snow-covered roads

Timing



Main falling snow impacts from noon Tuesday to midnight Tuesday night

Confidence

