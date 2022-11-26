SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Weather
50s for Saturday Afternoon, but a Storm in the Forecast

Enjoy the nice days while you can, as we are watching a winter weather system midweek.

By Dillon Vogt
November 26, 2022 12:00 AM
Sunshine with a breeze out of the southwest at 10-25 mph will warm temperatures into the 50s this afternoon! The warmth is short-lived though as a cold front passes through overnight tonight, dropping temperatures into the upper 30s for Sunday afternoon. A slight bump up in temps is in the forecast for Monday to the 40s, but then the next storm system moves in by Tuesday.

Still a lot of uncertainty of the exact track of this end of November storm, but it is something we need to watch as we go through the week. Depending on the exact track of the low, we could see different forms of precipitation. Colder temperatures would bring more snow, where as temperatures above freezing would keeps things mostly as rain. Continue to check back for updates as we go through the weekend into next week!

