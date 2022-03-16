SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Weather

60s return on a stronger breeze

Temperatures continue to climb with a stronger wind today

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jesse Ritka
By Jesse Ritka
March 16, 2022 12:00 AM
A stronger wind from the south today at 10-20mph will help keep the fog out of the forecast and bring spring-like 60s to southern Minnesota. Mostly sunny skies are expected through the daytime hours with more clouds approaching by evening.

A cold front sweeps through tonight to bring more clouds and a slight chance of a sprinkle or a light rain shower. The wind will taper off from the northwest and lows will be in the mid-30s.

Thursday will be slightly cooler with temps falling back close to 50 degrees with a clearing sky and lighter wind. Upper 40s are anticipated for Friday as the cooler air sinks in but this will be short-lived as a weekend warm-up is on tap. 50s return on Saturday with low 60s on Sunday.

