60s to close out September and start off October

Generally quiet fall weather ahead with no big weather producers on the horizon.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
September 29, 2022 12:00 AM
Today will be a bit breezy with south winds gusting into the 20s. Highs warm into the mid-60s this afternoon. A few showers look to come close to us Friday afternoon and evening, but most of tomorrow will stay dry. Saturday and Sunday are shaping up to be very beautiful fall days. Highs will come close to 70° with light winds over the weekend. Monday and Tuesday will likely be very similar to this weekend's weather. I'm seeing upper 60s to near 70° to start off next week's work week with light winds and more sunshine than clouds.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
