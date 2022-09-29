60s to close out September and start off October

Today will be a bit breezy with south winds gusting into the 20s. Highs warm into the mid-60s this afternoon. A few showers look to come close to us Friday afternoon and evening, but most of tomorrow will stay dry. Saturday and Sunday are shaping up to be very beautiful fall days. Highs will come close to 70° with light winds over the weekend. Monday and Tuesday will likely be very similar to this weekend's weather. I'm seeing upper 60s to near 70° to start off next week's work week with light winds and more sunshine than clouds.