SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

A break from the cold today

The cold return tomorrow and Monday before another warm up.

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
January 08, 2022 12:00 AM
Share

Today will warm up to the upper 20s with a chance of flurries. The cold makes a brief return Sunday and Monday with highs in the single digits. Next week will be partly to mostly cloudy and warmer. On Tuesday temperatures go back up to the mid 20s. It gets even warmer Wednesday with highs getting into the mid 30s through the end of the week.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Related Topics: WEATHER
What to read next
Cartoon of John Wheeler with a speech bubble depicting weather events
Weather
WeatherTalk: Comparing Fargo's coldest day around the region
Other locations were cold, but none as cold as Fargo Moorhead.
January 08, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Cartoon of John Wheeler with a speech bubble depicting weather events
Weather
WeatherTalk: Celsius temperature scale makes more sense
Each degree in Celsius is a more noticeable difference than each degree Fahrenheit.
January 07, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Jesse Ritka
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Cold today, Sunday, and Monday
Temperatures will stay frigid again today with a brief warm up expected for Saturday.
January 07, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
Cartoon of John Wheeler with a speech bubble depicting weather events
Weather
WeatherTalk: What's the wind chill?
The Wind Chill Index has only been in common usage since the late 1960s and early 1970s
January 06, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler