A breezy end to the week

Temperatures take a drop into the weekend.

By Robert Poynter
February 10, 2022 12:00 AM
Today will bring mostly cloudy skies in the area with highs in the low 30s. Overnight tonight into Friday morning will bring chances of rain and snow. Friday itself will turn into another cloudy day with highs also in the low 30s. Saturday temperatures take a drop to the single digits for highs with mostly sunny skies. Sunday warms up to the upper teens with mostly cloudy skies.

