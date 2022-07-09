SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Saturday, July 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather
|
Explainer
Explainer
Provides context or background, definition and detail on a specific topic.

A brief break from the humidity today

Today is shaping up to be a very pleasant one with light winds, plenty of sunshine, lower humidity, and decent afternoon temperatures.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
July 09, 2022 12:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Highs will peak just above 80° this afternoon. The dew points look to finally fall back into the 50s and lower 60s making for a little more comfortable feel to the air today. I'm seeing a south wind increasing for Sunday leading to a warmer day and an increase in the moisture once again. Highs will hit the mid-80s Sunday afternoon. Our next chance of showers and thunderstorms arrives in the area Sunday night and Monday.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Related Topics: WEATHER
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
What to read next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
WeatherTalk: Most area lakes and hills have little impact on thunderstorms
A huge body of water like Lake of the Woods can have a diminishing effect on a storm, but it depends on the storm.
July 08, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Chance of thunderstorms to finish this work week
Highs will make it into the upper 70s this afternoon with a chance of thunderstorms.
July 08, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Tracking a chance of T-storms today
We'll stay mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a few showers and thunderstorms throughout the day ahead.
July 07, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
Ridge.JPG
Weather
Ridging returns bringing some heat
StormTracker Meteorologist Jared Piepenburg looks at the general weather pattern in July
July 06, 2022 06:40 PM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg