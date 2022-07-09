A brief break from the humidity today

Highs will peak just above 80° this afternoon. The dew points look to finally fall back into the 50s and lower 60s making for a little more comfortable feel to the air today. I'm seeing a south wind increasing for Sunday leading to a warmer day and an increase in the moisture once again. Highs will hit the mid-80s Sunday afternoon. Our next chance of showers and thunderstorms arrives in the area Sunday night and Monday.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.