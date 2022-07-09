A brief break from the humidity today
Today is shaping up to be a very pleasant one with light winds, plenty of sunshine, lower humidity, and decent afternoon temperatures.
Highs will peak just above 80° this afternoon. The dew points look to finally fall back into the 50s and lower 60s making for a little more comfortable feel to the air today. I'm seeing a south wind increasing for Sunday leading to a warmer day and an increase in the moisture once again. Highs will hit the mid-80s Sunday afternoon. Our next chance of showers and thunderstorms arrives in the area Sunday night and Monday.
A huge body of water like Lake of the Woods can have a diminishing effect on a storm, but it depends on the storm.
Highs will make it into the upper 70s this afternoon with a chance of thunderstorms.
We'll stay mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a few showers and thunderstorms throughout the day ahead.
StormTracker Meteorologist Jared Piepenburg looks at the general weather pattern in July