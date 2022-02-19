A brief warm up this weekend
Temperatures will be mild tomorrow before the cold returns.
Today will be sunny with highs in the upper teens. We warm up nicely tomorrow with highs reaching the low 40s and mostly sunny skies. This doesn't last for long as the cold quickly comes in on Monday with highs in the low 20s and snow chances that go into the night. Following this the highs stay in the teens for the middle of the week.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 10 p.m. Friday.
