A chilly weekend forecast

A few flurries are possible today with a pesky west wind, gusting up to 30 mph. This will keep it feeling cool today and the rest of the weekend. The breeze will not be as strong on Saturday or Sunday, but it'll be strong enough to keep temperatures chilly in the low 40s through the weekend.

Next week finally will feel like April again. Highs will warm up into the 50s with little to no wind expected through the first part of the week. A chance of showers returns to the forecast midweek.