A cold front brings thunderstorms to the area today

South winds this morning will eventually switch to northwest later in the day as this cold front pushes through the area. Thunderstorm chances will mainly be around during the morning with potential up to early afternoon. Tomorrow looks partly sunny with lower to mid-80s for high temperatures. There is a slight chance of an afternoon or evening thunderstorm to pop up, but most of the rest of this weekend does look dry. Temperatures rev up into the upper 80s Sunday with highs near 90° on Monday.