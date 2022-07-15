SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
A cold front brings thunderstorms to the area today

The first half of the day will feature our chance at any precipitation and rumbles.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
July 15, 2022 12:00 AM
South winds this morning will eventually switch to northwest later in the day as this cold front pushes through the area. Thunderstorm chances will mainly be around during the morning with potential up to early afternoon. Tomorrow looks partly sunny with lower to mid-80s for high temperatures. There is a slight chance of an afternoon or evening thunderstorm to pop up, but most of the rest of this weekend does look dry. Temperatures rev up into the upper 80s Sunday with highs near 90° on Monday.

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
