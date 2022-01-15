A cold start to the weekend
A brief warm up to start the week will be followed by more cold.
Today will be sunny with highs in the mid teens. Temperatures increase tomorrow with highs in the upper 20s and a chance of light snow. These temperatures last into the beginning of the week with Tuesday even getting into the low 30s. Cold weather returns Wednesday however, as highs take a drop into the single digits once again.
Inclement weather proceeded throughout much of the day, with an expected 6 to 10 inches of snowfall from the storm being expected by the time the storm started tapering off in Kandiyohi County on Friday evening.
A list of area school and organization weather-related announcements. Have an announcement? Email it to news@postbulletin.com.
This is essentially how snowflakes form in a cloud.
Snow today will be replaced with sunshine tomorrow.