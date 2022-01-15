SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Weather

A cold start to the weekend

A brief warm up to start the week will be followed by more cold.

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
January 15, 2022 12:00 AM
Today will be sunny with highs in the mid teens. Temperatures increase tomorrow with highs in the upper 20s and a chance of light snow. These temperatures last into the beginning of the week with Tuesday even getting into the low 30s. Cold weather returns Wednesday however, as highs take a drop into the single digits once again.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Related Topics: WEATHER
