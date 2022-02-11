SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
A cold weekend ahead

The sun returns but a drop in temperatures come with it.

Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
February 11, 2022 12:00 AM
Temperatures will start off mild today but drop off thanks to a gusty NW wind bringing in colder air. This sets us up for a Saturday with highs in the single digits. Along with the cold, the weekend brings mostly sunny skies. Conditions look to warm up Monday with highs getting back into the mid 20s.

