A cold weekend ahead
The sun returns but a drop in temperatures come with it.
Temperatures will start off mild today but drop off thanks to a gusty NW wind bringing in colder air. This sets us up for a Saturday with highs in the single digits. Along with the cold, the weekend brings mostly sunny skies. Conditions look to warm up Monday with highs getting back into the mid 20s.
We have had snow and rain as well as some freezing rain and sleet.
StormTRACKER Meteorologist John Wheeler looks at a slightly milder pattern